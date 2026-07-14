Ex-SVB Treasurer Says No Risky Actions Taken Before Failure

By Bonnie Eslinger ( July 14, 2026, 12:03 AM EDT) -- Silicon Valley Bank's former treasurer defended the bank's former leadership Monday during a California federal bench trial over the FDIC's claim they mismanaged its assets before its 2023 collapse, saying he never observed anyone take actions he believed risked the soundness of the financial institution....
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