NJ Aims To Protect Ratepayers With Nuclear Power Guidelines
By Elaine Briseño ( July 13, 2026, 8:48 PM EDT) -- New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill on Monday signed into law a bill intended to ensure consumers don't bear the costs of nuclear power projects needed to help address the growing demand for electricity driven primarily by data center consumption....
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