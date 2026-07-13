7th Circ. Revives Teva Suit Over Eli Lilly Generic Drug Block

By Celeste Bott ( July 13, 2026, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Monday revived a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Eli Lilly, ruling that an earlier legal settlement under which Eli Lilly agreed not to block the approval and marketing of Teva Pharmaceuticals' generic version of its osteoporosis drug Forteo didn't necessarily expire when the underlying patents did....
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