USDA Rule Would Broaden Foreign Co. Reporting Burden

By Margaret Krawiec and Todd Kelly ( July 21, 2026, 4:48 PM EDT) -- On June 25, the U.S. Department of Agriculture published a proposed rule that would significantly overhaul its oversight of the Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act and make significant changes to the reporting requirements and penalty scheme for AFIDA....
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