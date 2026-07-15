Who Owns The Data Behind The Beautiful Game?

By Manita Rawat, Lindsay Allen and Theodore Rand ( July 15, 2026, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Behind the scenes of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a match based on data is racking up points. It is estimated that the tournament's 104 matches will generate more than 90 petabytes of data, representing a staggering 45-fold increase over the volume produced during the 2022 games....
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