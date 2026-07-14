EV Maker, CEO Settle SEC Action Over Debt Offering Claims
By Katryna Perera ( July 14, 2026, 9:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has reached a $709,000 settlement with an Ohio-based electric- and gas-powered vehicle manufacturer and its CEO to resolve claims that they made misleading statements portraying the company as being more successful than it actually was in connection with a $112 million convertible debt offering....
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