Class Rep Owes £1.5M After Pulling Fender CPO Over Funding

By Ronan Barnard ( July 14, 2026, 6:33 PM BST) -- A consumer rights lawyer has been ordered to pay £1.5 million ($1.9 million) toward the legal costs of Fender, Yamaha and other musical instrument manufacturers after withdrawing proposed collective proceedings against them because she failed to secure litigation funding....
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