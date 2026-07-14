Capital One Says Terms Allow It To Void Card Rewards

By Sydney Price ( July 14, 2026, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Capital One NA has asked a Virginia federal court to free it from a proposed class action accusing it of unlawfully canceling billions of dollars in earned credit card rewards by unilaterally closing customers' accounts, saying that all of its cardholders were informed that it could close their accounts at any time....
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