Md. Terminal Sues Bruks Over Failed Bulk Handling System

By Jared Foretek ( July 14, 2026, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A Baltimore-area marine terminal sued its bulk material handling system provider Monday in Maryland federal court, claiming that the system failed after processing less than 26,000 tons — a fraction of the 5-million-ton capacity Bruks claimed the system could handle — and seeking more than $2 million in damages....
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