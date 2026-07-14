Sports Video Analytics Co. Defends Hudl Monopolization Case

By Alex Lawson ( July 14, 2026, 5:32 PM EDT) -- An antitrust feud over sports video analytics services is heating up in New Jersey federal court, where QwikCut LLC is fortifying its argument that Hudl Inc. has monopolized the market for assisting high school and college teams....
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