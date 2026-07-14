Camp Mystic Families Say Ch. 11 Stay Doesn't Shield Owners

By Yun Park ( July 14, 2026, 4:18 PM EDT) -- The families of children and counselors who died at Camp Mystic last year have urged a Texas bankruptcy judge to enter an order confirming that the debtor's Chapter 11 automatic stay does not apply to their claims against individuals including camp owners, executives and others involved in management....
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