RJ Reynolds Says TCPA Doesn't Apply To Texts, Cellphones

By Hayley Fowler ( July 14, 2026, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Tobacco giant R.J. Reynolds is looking to duck a proposed class action accusing it of sending unsolicited text messages, saying a North Carolina federal judge should apply recent U.S. Supreme Court precedent on judicial deference to find the Telephone Consumer Protection Act doesn't apply to cellphones or texts....
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