Conn. Judge Rejects Kalshi Bid To Cite CFTC's League Deals
By Alex Lawson ( July 14, 2026, 12:36 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge has rejected Kalshi's bid to consider the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's collaboration with Major League Baseball and other leagues within the company's suit against the state's efforts to crack down on prediction market platforms....
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