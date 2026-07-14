DC Circ. Asked To Force FCC's Hand On Petition Against Fox
By Christopher Cole ( July 14, 2026, 6:18 PM EDT) -- An advocacy group urged the D.C. Circuit Tuesday to compel the Federal Communications Commission to review Fox's character fitness as a broadcast licensee after its Philadelphia TV station aired Fox News' 2020 cable election coverage rather than let stand a staff level decision dismissing the group's petition....
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