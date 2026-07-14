Alex Jones' Co. Balks At Sandy Hook Victims' Stay Appeal

By Emlyn Cameron ( July 14, 2026, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' media company has urged the Texas Supreme Court to reject a bid by victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting to license his website, Infowars, to The Onion, arguing the request is defective and the satire publication is already damaging the brand....
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