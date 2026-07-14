NJ Justices Reverse Panel, Enforce Bar On Post-Conviction Bid

By Brandon Lowrey ( July 14, 2026, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed an appellate division court decision that allowed a man convicted of sexually assaulting a child to pursue procedurally barred post-conviction claims, calling the appellate court's opinion "confounding" and based on "multiple levels of speculation."...
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