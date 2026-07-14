Prosecutors Urge NC High Court To Uphold Felon Gun Ban

By Brandon Lowrey ( July 14, 2026, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Groups representing North Carolina's district attorneys and other law enforcement leaders are urging the North Carolina Supreme Court to uphold a state law barring people convicted of felonies from owning firearms, saying the U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly held that such laws do not violate the Second Amendment....
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