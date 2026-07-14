3rd Circ. Revives Providers' Underpayment Suit Against Cigna
By Gina Kim ( July 14, 2026, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit partially revived several New Jersey-based healthcare practices' Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit alleging Cigna improperly underreimbursed them for covered healthcare services provided to Cigna's subscribers, ruling Monday the plaintiffs sufficiently alleged they were underpaid for some out-of-network services when compared to their normal charges for similar services....
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