Ex-Senate Committee Chief Counsel Rejoins Hunton Andrews

By Jack Rodgers ( July 15, 2026, 2:51 PM EDT) -- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP has rehired a former Republican chief counsel for the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, who started her career with the firm as an environmental law associate before its 2018 merger....
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