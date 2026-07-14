10th Circ. Revives False Ad Claims Against Hill's Pet Food
By Benjamin Morse ( July 14, 2026, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Tuesday revived part of a proposed class action accusing a pet food maker of falsely claiming a link between grain-free dog food and canine heart disease, holding that some of its webpages and veterinary education materials could be viewed as promoting its grain-based products through unsupported scientific claims....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.