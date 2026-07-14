Litigation Funder Can Keep Award Under Pre-Injury Case Deal

By Jake Maher ( July 14, 2026, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A litigation funder can keep a $166,000 award from settlement proceeds in a personal injury case, a New Jersey state appeals court ruled Tuesday, finding the business was entitled to the payout after having covered the funding recipient's medical care....
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