Apple Allowed To Question Withdrawing Hagens ICloud Client

By Bryan Koenig ( July 15, 2026, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has allowed Apple to impose conditions on the withdrawal of a Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP client as a named plaintiff from an iCloud antitrust case, concluding that the consumer's information could be "relevant to spoliation sanctions" or Hagens Berman's adequacy as class counsel....
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