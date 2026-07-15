Settlement Reached In Trump Media SPAC Exec Hacking Suit
By Corey Rothauser ( July 15, 2026, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit accusing a Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. director and his associates of improperly accessing confidential files to help remove the former head of the special purpose acquisition company that merged with Trump Media has ended in a confidential settlement, according to a notice filed Tuesday in Florida federal court....
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