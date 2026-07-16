Ellis George Litigation Trio Joins Steptoe In Los Angeles
By Adrian Cruz ( July 16, 2026, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Steptoe LLP announced that three experienced litigation attorneys have joined the firm's Los Angeles office as partners from Ellis George LLP in what the firm said is the latest step in its focus on expanding its operations in and around the city....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.