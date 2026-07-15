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4 Firms Guide $1.2B Self-Storage REIT Merger

By Isaac Monterose ( July 15, 2026, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Two real estate investment trusts sponsored by SmartStop Self Storage REIT Inc. affiliates have agreed to a $1.2 billion all-stock merger that's being advised by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP, Venable LLP, Bass Berry & Sims PLC and Shapiro Sher Guinot & Sandler PA, SmartStop announced....

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