Dating App Investor Seeks Grindr Buyback Records In Del.
By Jarek Rutz ( July 15, 2026, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A stockholder of the world's largest LGBTQ+ dating app has sued in Delaware Chancery Court to force Grindr Inc. to turn over books and records related to a share repurchase program that allegedly handed majority voting control to Chairman G. Raymond Zage III without requiring him to pay a control premium....
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