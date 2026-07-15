Fla. Virtual School Owes $1.3M For 'Abusive' TM Suit
By Craig Clough ( July 15, 2026, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Tuesday ordered a Florida online school and its attorneys to pay more than $1.3 million in fees following years of "abusive litigation" in a "long and tortured" trademark case against the Virginia-based online school platform Stride Inc....
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