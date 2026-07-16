8th Circ. Rejects Rehearing Bid Over Spotty Murder Video

By Crystal Owens ( July 16, 2026, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit won't rethink an order that upheld the sentences of a mother and son convicted of the murder of a man on the Cheyenne River Sioux Indian Reservation, after the pair argued that footage of the incident shouldn't have been admitted because of gaps in the recording....
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