Acorda Can't Add $66M To Award In Ampyra Royalty Fight

By Caroline Simson ( July 15, 2026, 9:42 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday refused to alter an arbitral award issued to Acorda Therapeutics to include nearly $66 million beyond the $16.6 million it won in a multiple sclerosis drug dispute, saying the company "slept on its rights" and couldn't change the result now....
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