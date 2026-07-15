Ex-Investor Urges Del. High Court To Revive Higher Damages
By Jarek Rutz ( July 15, 2026, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday over whether the Delaware Chancery Court improperly limited evidence used to calculate a $6.9 million award to a former member of a Philadelphia-area EB-5 investment company, with each side accusing the other of misapplying Delaware law governing expert evidence and attorney fee awards....
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