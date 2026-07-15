Unilever Tangled In Litigation Again Over TRESemme

By Gina Kim ( July 15, 2026, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Unilever's personal care unit was hit with a products liability lawsuit in New Jersey federal court Tuesday by customers who say the company's TRESemme shampoo products caused them to suffer scalp irritation, bald spots or their hair to fall out in clumps....
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