Pa. Energy Co. Accused Of 'Massive' Leak Into Neighborhood
By P.J. D'Annunzio ( July 15, 2026, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania-based Monroe Energy LLC has been hit with a putative class action in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas alleging that its negligence in maintaining a gasoline storage facility resulted in a "massive" spill that contaminated the properties of nearby residents....
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