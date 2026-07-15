X.AI Says Man Misused Grok To Create Child Abuse Material

By Lauren Berg ( July 15, 2026, 11:00 PM EDT) -- Elon Musk's xAI is suing a man who faces criminal charges of sexually exploiting children, saying in a Texas federal lawsuit that he abused and circumvented the safeguards of the company's generative artificial intelligence chatbot Grok to create child sexual abuse material in violation of the terms of service....
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