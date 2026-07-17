Reexams Reach Record High As PTAB Reviews Hit Low

By Dani Kass ( July 17, 2026, 10:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's second quarter saw the agency receiving more requests for ex parte reexamination and fewer petitions for America Invents Act reviews than any quarter before, according to a new Unified Patents report....
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