NY Bag Importer To Pay DOJ $7.3M Over Duty Evasion Claims

By Dylan Moroses ( July 16, 2026, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A New York-based importer of plastic bags and its CEO have settled the U.S. Department of Justice's claims that they misrepresented the country of origin for their merchandise from China to avoid antidumping duties, agreeing to pay the federal government $7.3 million....
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