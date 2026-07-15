Quinnipiac Players Say New Whistleblower Boosts Title IX Suit
By Aaron Keller ( July 15, 2026, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Quinnipiac University women's rugby players suing over the demotion of their team from a Division I varsity spot to a student club have said an unnamed whistleblower has provided new evidence they hope could revive their request for a Connecticut federal judge to reinstate their team for the 2026-27 athletic season....
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