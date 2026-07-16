BitConnect Promoter Owes SEC $1M, Judge Says
By Sydney Price ( July 16, 2026, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ordered a promoter of digital asset BitConnect to pay more than $1 million to end the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's claims that he earned hundreds of thousands of dollars by recruiting investors into an unregistered cryptocurrency lending program, rejecting his arguments that the payment should be reduced....
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