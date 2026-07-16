Lowe's Hit With Post-Recall Suit Over Fire-Prone Yard Tools

By Gina Kim ( July 16, 2026, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Lowe's sold gardening power tools without disclosing a defect in their lithium-ion batteries that have been short-circuiting or catching fire, ultimately leading to a "dangerously deficient" recall that unnecessarily has burdened customers with a tedious process to get battery replacements, according to a proposed class action in California federal court. ...
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