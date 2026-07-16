Data Center Operator Csquare Prices $1.1B IPO Below Range
By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( July 16, 2026, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Dallas-based data center operator Csquare hit the public markets Thursday after raising $1.1 billion in its initial public offering steered by Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP and Latham & Watkins LLP....
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