Disabled Patron Sues Calif. Cannabis Shop, Landlord

By Jonathan Capriel ( July 17, 2026, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles County shopping center and a cannabis dispensary within it have been sued in state court over claims that the property's parking lot, pathways and entrance have obstacles that make it difficult and even dangerous for the plaintiff, who has physical disabilities, to shop there....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.