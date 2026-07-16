Republicans Call For Warnings On Shows With Trans Content
By Nadia Dreid ( July 16, 2026, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Almost 50 House Republicans have come together to let the FCC know they're in "strong support" of the agency's inquiry into whether it should update the TV rating system to warn people when a program may include transgender or nonbinary characters....
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