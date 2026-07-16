Swedbank To Pay $50M Fine In Panama Papers-Linked Case
By Katryna Perera ( July 16, 2026, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Swedbank AB and its New York branch have agreed to pay a $50 million civil penalty to the New York State Department of Financial Services to resolve claims that the bank failed to fully cooperate with department requests for information related to Swedbank's relationships with Mossack Fonseca, the law firm at the center of the 2016 Panama Papers leak....
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