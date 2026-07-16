Players Expand NCAA Suit Over 5th-Season Eligibility
By Elaine Briseño ( July 16, 2026, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A group of college football players challenging the NCAA over its eligibility rules proposed adding athletes from other sports to its Tennessee federal proposed class action as well as naming the five "power" conferences as co-defendants....
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