Mich. Renews Enbridge Line 5 Permit, Tribes Vow Fight

By Melanie Dorsey ( July 16, 2026, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Michigan environmental regulators reissued key state permits for Enbridge Energy's proposed Great Lakes Tunnel project, allowing the company to continue pursuing approvals needed to replace the aging Line 5 pipelines beneath the Straits of Mackinac, while tribal leaders and environmental groups vowed to challenge the decision....
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