Fed. Circ. Vacates $12.7M Copyright Award Against Gov't
By Ivan Moreno ( July 16, 2026, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday vacated a $12.7 million copyright award against the federal government over unauthorized copies of software for a project on military health records, holding that the trial judge improperly relied on the project's later cancellation and awarded enhanced damages for willful infringement against the government....
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