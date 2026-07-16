American Signature Seeks OK To Sell Google Antitrust Claims
By Jarek Rutz ( July 16, 2026, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt furniture retailer American Signature Inc. has asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge for permission to sell its potential antitrust claims against Google for about $5.76 million, arguing that converting an uncertain litigation asset into immediate cash is the best way to maximize value for creditors while avoiding the costs and risks of pursuing the claims itself....
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