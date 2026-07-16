Fed. Circ. Backs Canon PTAB Wins Over Inkjet Sensor Patents
By Adam Lidgett ( July 16, 2026, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday upheld the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decisions to invalidate all claims Canon had challenged in three Slingshot Printing patents covering chips and temperature sensors in inkjet printers....
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