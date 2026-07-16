DOD's Cyber Certification Pause May Heighten FCA Risks
By Daniel Ramish and Zachary Prince ( July 16, 2026, 5:19 PM EDT) -- On July 13, the U.S. Department of Defense released a memorandum and a request for information suspending Phase 2 of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program that would have required certified third-party assessments.[1] The memoranda explain both why the agency is taking this action and how it intends to implement the suspension....
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