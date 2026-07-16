FDA, Drugmakers Urge 5th Circ. To Allow Abortion Pill By Mail

By Hailey Konnath ( July 16, 2026, 10:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the makers of the abortion medication mifepristone have urged the Fifth Circuit not to reinstate an in-person dispensing requirement, arguing that doing so would disrupt the government's ongoing review of the drug, "threaten chaos" and defy the U.S. Supreme Court....
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