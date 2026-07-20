Ga. Appellate Court Affirms Contempt Order Against Atty

By Emily Johnson ( July 20, 2026, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals affirmed a state court's decision to hold a Georgia attorney in contempt of court for a late appearance at a hearing for his client's criminal case, rejecting the attorney's claims that he wasn't given due process and was discriminated against because he's Black....
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